Three generations of family among five accused of dealing opioids, other drugs in Baton Rouge, Gonzales

BATON ROUGE — Family members across three generations are accused of dealing opioid pills out of Baton Rouge and Gonzales.

Deputies arrested four people for drug dealing after reviewing cell phone data and prison calls that linked Keishira Lindsey, 18, to the sale of tapentadol tablets and other drugs.

Deputies said Lindsey was out on bond for a 2024 tapentadol arrest at Glen Oaks High School.

She was arrested Thursday alongside Keishimie Lindsey, 20, Karita Lindsey, 42, and Clifford Williams, 64.

According to deputies, Keishimie Lindsey and Keishira Lindsey are sisters and Williams is their grandfather. Karita Lindsey is dating the sisters' 43-year-old father Clifton Earl, who is still sought for his connection to the drug dealing operation.

Deputies noted that Karita Lindsey is not the Lindsey sisters' mother but said that Earl has other children with her.

The three Lindseys and Williams were booked for dealing tapentadol. Keishira Lindsey was additionally booked on other drug dealing charges and an operation of a clandestine fentanyl lab charge.

When deputies raided six addresses in Baton Rouge and one in Gonzales, they seized 11½ ounces of fentanyl, four pounds of methamphetamine, 14.7 ounces of cocaine, more than a pound of ethylbuphedrone, 7½ pounds of marijuana, 1,021 doses of tapentadol, 18 doses of clonazepam, 40 milliliters of promethazine and $92,668 in cash.

Deputies also seized three guns in the raids.

Before deputies raided an address on Plank Road, Earl, who is currently on supervised federal probation, fled. He had previously caught deputies' attention for a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Baton Rouge.

Deputies are still searching for Earl on drug dealing charges for meth, cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs, as well as an operation of a clandestine fentanyl lab charge.