Man arrested after allegedly stealing at least 60 crab traps

Photo: wlf.louisiana.gov

BURAS - Police arrested an alleged crab trap thief after they discovered a trove of stolen traps at his home in Plaquemines Parish.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents searched 54-year-old Doan Nguyen's home Friday after getting a tip from one of the victims. During the search, they found 60 traps belonging to 19 different fishermen.

Agents confiscated the traps and charged Nguyen with theft, destruction of crab traps or removal of contents and illegal possession of stolen things.

Nguyen could face nearly thousands of dollars in fines and up to five years in prison.