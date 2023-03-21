Man allegedly stole over $1,000 in tools from multiple Lowe's locations

HAMMOND - Police are searching for a man they say stole over $1,000 worth of supplies from Lowe's. Store employees say the same man has stolen from two other locations.

According to the Hammond Police Department, the theft happened on Feb. 9 at Lowe's in Hammond. Officers said the man was seen on security footage filling a plastic tote with various tools and other items totaled at $1,045.98.

When officers responded to the initial theft, store employees said the same man has been reported to steal items from other Lowe's stores in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. It was not specified how much merchandise he stole from the other locations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at (1-800) 554-5245.