Man allegedly stole money from dying woman while she was in the hospital

BATON ROUGE - A man is accused of stealing money from a dying woman's bank account using a phone she left behind when she was rushed to a hospital.

According to arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim suffered medical complications and stayed in the hospital for a week before she died on May 21. On May 14, the day she was taken to the hospital, her cell phone was left on a couch, but it was missing when the family returned home.

Quinton Young, 38, returned the phone to the woman's son a few days later, but the family says the device was wiped of all its data. They later learned that a $1,921.43 payment was made to Young from the woman's CashApp account on May 20, the day before she died.

Apart from not having access to her phone at that time, the family told investigators the victim was physically incapable of approving such a payment during her time in the hospital.

Young was booked Wednesday for exploitation of the infirmed, theft and illegal transmission of monetary funds.