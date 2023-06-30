Latest Weather Blog
Man allegedly knocked out home's electrical meter before kicking in door, firing multiple rounds
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after he reportedly broke into another man's home and fired multiple rounds into the rooms that had been left in darkness when he destroyed the home's electrical meter.
According to arrest documents, Herman Hayes, 29, had knocked on a man's door June 26. When the man answered, the two of them got into an argument, and when the victim saw that Hayes had a handgun in his waistband, he shut the door.
Hayes then allegedly walked along the side of the man's home and broke the electrical meter, leaving the home dark. He then kicked down the door and fired multiple shots into the dark home.
Hayes was arrested Thursday for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
