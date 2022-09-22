93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man allegedly forced his way into Baton Rouge apartment, shot victim to death

1 hour 47 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, September 22 2022 Sep 22, 2022 September 22, 2022 4:30 PM September 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night left a 25-year-old man dead, according to police. 

Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams.

Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident around midnight at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex, located on West McKinley Street just off Nicholson Drive.

Investigators believe Williams was at the complex visiting a woman when Allen reportedly forced his way into the apartment with a gun. He then shot Williams multiple times before running away.

Williams died at the scene.

Trending News

Allen was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder, home invasion and illegal use of a weapon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days