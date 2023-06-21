Man allegedly conspiring with brother to run human trafficking operation arrested

Robert Gordon / Reginald Gordon

BATON ROUGE - Officials arrested a man on human trafficking charges after it was found he was conspiring with his brother to run an operation out of his home on Prescott Road.

Robert Gordon, 33, was arrested Tuesday for one count of human trafficking and one count of criminal conspiracy, both felony charges.

According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, investigators responded to a hospital on March 27 regarding a patient that the staff believed to be a victim of human trafficking. Interviews with the woman revealed that she had reportedly been trafficked by Reginald Gordon, 31, in Texas as well as Baton Rouge and Denham Springs.

Reginald Gordon was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on April 5.

On June 11, however, it was found that Reginald had instructed Robert Gordon to pick up another woman recently discharged from rehab and start posting advertisements for their trafficking operation again. According to arrest documents, Reginald told Robert to give the woman narcotics frequently to "ensure she is working."

Robert Gordon was arrested Tuesday for one count of human trafficking and one count of criminal conspiracy.