Latest Weather Blog
Man allegedly conspiring with brother to run human trafficking operation arrested
BATON ROUGE - Officials arrested a man on human trafficking charges after it was found he was conspiring with his brother to run an operation out of his home on Prescott Road.
Robert Gordon, 33, was arrested Tuesday for one count of human trafficking and one count of criminal conspiracy, both felony charges.
According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, investigators responded to a hospital on March 27 regarding a patient that the staff believed to be a victim of human trafficking. Interviews with the woman revealed that she had reportedly been trafficked by Reginald Gordon, 31, in Texas as well as Baton Rouge and Denham Springs.
Reginald Gordon was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on April 5.
On June 11, however, it was found that Reginald had instructed Robert Gordon to pick up another woman recently discharged from rehab and start posting advertisements for their trafficking operation again. According to arrest documents, Reginald told Robert to give the woman narcotics frequently to "ensure she is working."
Trending News
Robert Gordon was arrested Tuesday for one count of human trafficking and one count of criminal conspiracy.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Arrest made in shooting outside Sam's Club Tuesday night
-
Pedestrian struck, killed on Nicholson Drive early Wednesday
-
Police identify teenager shot and killed at convenience store on N. Acadian...
-
LSU beats Tennessee 5-0 in College World Series rematch
-
Ascension jail worker fired after he was caught on video beating inmate...
Sports Video
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Tiger fans making Omaha and the College World Series better
-
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the...
-
Sports 2 live in Omaha 6/15/2023