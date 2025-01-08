42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of setting Cotton Street home on fire arrested

41 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2025 Jan 8, 2025 January 08, 2025 5:23 PM January 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of setting fire to the second story of a Cotton Street home was arrested for arson.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said Wednesday that 68-year-old Anthony Gandy was arrested for negligent arson.

Firefighters responded to the fire near the corner of Cotton Street and Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. The home was considered a total loss due to heavy smoke and water damage.

The home's owner is still trying to rebuild after the fire. Alphonso Potter said that he is salvaging what was left behind after he said Gandy, who he identified as a squatter, likely started the fire to keep warm.

The home was vacant while Potter was renovating the building. Potter said the renovation will take much longer and add to the issues that Potter and his family are dealing with, namely issues with his father's health.

Trending News

Gandy, who originally misidentified himself to investigators, was also booked on obstruction of justice. Gandy also suffered minor injuries and declined transport to the hospital.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days