Firefighters working house fire on Cotton Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive
BATON ROUGE — Firefighters responded to a Cotton Street house fire on Thursday.
Baton Rouge Fire officials responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. The house is near the corner of Cotton Street and Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
According to a nearby resident, the house was likely vacant and that when he first smelled smoke and saw flames he thought it was a barbeque.
There is no word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.
