Firefighters working house fire on Cotton Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters responded to a Cotton Street house fire on Thursday.

Baton Rouge Fire officials responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. The house is near the corner of Cotton Street and Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

According to a nearby resident, the house was likely vacant and that when he first smelled smoke and saw flames he thought it was a barbeque.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.