Man accused of sending unsolicited explicit pictures, death threats to multiple women arrested
LABADIEVILLE — A man accused of sending unsolicited explicit pictures and death threats to multiple women was arrested on cyberstalking and obscenity charges.
Tyler James Deville, 31, was arrested Tuesday at his Labadieville home by deputies.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said that they first received complaints about the unsolicited photographs on Sept. 23. Deputies eventually learned that at least one of the victims was sent death threats after she asked the sender to stop sending the messages and photos.
Deputies said they eventually identified the stalker as Deville and raided his Redwood Street home in Labadieville. During the Tuesday raid, he was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on six counts each of cyberstalking, obscenity and improper telephone communications, as well as two counts of felony stalking.
Deville's bond is set at $100,000.
