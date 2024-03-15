Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of 'pimping underage girls' while out on bond in another human trafficking case
BATON ROUGE — A man out on bond in a juvenile human trafficking case has been arrested in a new case again involving teen girls.
Kevontae Reed was booked Thursday with human trafficking and indecent behavior with juveniles.
The new investigation began when a teen girl went to Baker Police about messages she said she was getting from Reed, according to police records.
She said she met Reed when she was 12, and that as recently as February she had been forced into sex for money at Baton Rouge hotels. Reed posted online ads and kept the money paid for those encounters, police records said.
The victim said Reed also sometimes beat her and forced her to have sex with him, according to his arrest warrant.
Reed was previously arrested on human trafficking charges and has a trial set for June. He was out on bond in that case when he was arrested Thursday.
The District Attorney's office on Friday asked the judge in that case to revoke his bond.
Trending News
Police said a trafficking victim was rescued during the investigation that led to Reed's current arrest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
O'Hooligans Krewe ready to ride for Wearin' of the Green parade
-
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977