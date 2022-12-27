Man accused of lighting dumpster fire outside 911 call center on Christmas Eve

LAPLACE - A man with a history of alleged civil unrest was arrested again over the holiday weekend after he was accused of setting fire to a dumpster outside a government building on Christmas Eve.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said Martrell LaShawn Tuco, 37, was caught on surveillance cameras lighting something on fire near the dumpster, located outside the parish's 911 Communications Center around 5 a.m. Saturday. Flames erupted from the trash receptacle soon after Tuco was seen walking away.

Tuco was arrested Christmas Day. He was booked on a charge of simple arson, as well as a count of illegal carrying of weapons after officers found brass knuckles in his pocket.

The sheriff's office said Tuco was also arrested in September after he threw rocks through the window of a police unit parked outside the department's headquarters and set fire to a business.