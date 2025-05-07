79°
Man accused of leading deputies on multi-parish pursuit in stolen school bus arrested
LOBDELL — A man accused of leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen East Baton Rouge Parish School District bus was arrested Wednesday morning.
Samuel Selders Jr., 33, was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish after leading the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office on a pursuit on Interstate 10 eastbound around 6:30 a.m.
Deputies used spike strips to stop the bus near the Lobdell exit of I-10, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Selders was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Detention Center on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things, as well as one count of flight from an officer and the possession of a firearm by a felon. Selders' bond has not been set, arrest records show.
