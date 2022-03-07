Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of killing La. bar owner arrested in Mississippi after high-speed chase
BOGALUSA - A man suspected of murdering a Louisiana bar owner was arrested over the weekend after a days-long crime spree that spanned two states.
The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office first shared surveillance images Friday showing the suspect inside the Pub Lounge, saying that the man seen in the photo was wanted for killing the bar's owner, Marl Wayne Smith. The sheriff's office said Smith was found dead inside the business Thursday.
A day later, deputies learned their suspect, David Rester Jr., had been arrested by Mississippi law enforcement after a high-speed chase in Harrison County. Rester allegedly led officers on a chase down I-10, reaching speeds up to 120 mph after robbing a bank in Waveland.
Officers reportedly found evidence in Rester's possession at the time which tied him to the murder. He admitted to killing Smith while in custody.
Smith's friends told WWL-TV the bar owner made a point of hiring people who needed a helping hand, even helping some of his employees battle drug addiction.
“To see him taken so violently, that’s hard for all of us because that’s not how he lived his life at all,” said Misti McElveen, who worked at the bar sporadically for 14 years. “He lived his life for love, and he spread love all through Bogalusa.”
Rester is also facing charges in St. Tammany Parish, where he's accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a convenience store clerk just days before the killing in Bogalusa.
Trending News
Rester will be extradited to Washington Parish to face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. He also faces charges from St. Tammany Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Higher gas prices hitting truckers hard
-
Driver arrested month after hit-and-run crash that left woman dead along Jefferson...
-
State representative pushing to ban red light cameras
-
Local speech therapists concerned CDC milestones could overlook early developmental delays
-
WNBA's Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Sports Video
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4