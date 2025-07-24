79°
Man accused of killing ex outside OLOL pleads not guilty by insanity

Thursday, July 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing his former domestic partner outside of Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in March plead not guilty at a Thursday arraignment.

Roland Domino, 60, was indicted for second-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm after allegedly shooting and killing hospital employee Patricia Jackson following an argument in the Our Lady of the Lake parking lot.

Police said Domino left the scene, and later found him on the Mississippi River Bridge with a gun in his hand.

Domino entered a dual plea, pleading both not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. His sanity hearing is set for Sept. 5, 2025.

