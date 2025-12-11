60°
Man who allegedly killed BRPD officer found competent to assist his counsel
BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested for allegedly killing Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Caleb Eisworth has been found competent to assist his counsel, District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed.
Gad Black, 41, was arrested after hitting Sgt. Eisworth with his pickup truck in a targeted attack along Joor Road on Monday, June 16.
Eisworth died in a hospital from his injuries and Black was jailed for first-degree murder.
WBRZ previously reported Black's arrest documents said he had a "deep-rooted hatred for law enforcement personnel."
Black was held without bond after his arrest and a sanity commission was requested.
A three-panel sanity commission found Black "presently competent" and he was arraigned in court Thursday. He pleaded not guilty.
