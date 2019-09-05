Man accused of failing to finish repairs charged with contractor fraud

BATON ROUGE- Deputies have arrested a man for contractor fraud after taking thousands of dollars and not completing the work.

According to authorities, the victim entered a contract with Douglas E Gasmo in October 2016 to complete molding work, painting projects, and Sheetrock installation.

The victim went to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office file a complaint against Gasmo. The victim provided authorities with a contract and copies of the checks.

The victim paid Gasmo $8,400 for the work.

Detectives went to the victims home and found serval molding not complete, walls not painted and Sheetrock not placed.

He was arrested and charged with contractor fraud and engaging in business of contracting without authorization.