Man accused of drug dealing, attempting to destroy evidence arrested in Assumption Parish

Thursday, October 31 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE – A Napoleonville man accused of destroying evidence that he was selling crack cocaine was arrested.

Frederick Lee Diggs, 44, was arrested Wednesday by Assumption Parish deputies.

Deputies say Diggs was dealing drugs within the parish out of a home just south of Napoleonville. According to deputies, they seized crack cocaine when they raided the home. Before he was arrested, Diggs tried to destroy evidence of his alleged drug dealing. 

Assumption deputies, assisted by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, then booked Diggs into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on obstruction of justice and distribution of crack cocaine charges. He remains in jail pending a bond hearing.

