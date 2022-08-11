Man accused of driving accomplice to set fire to Baton Rouge house late last month

Antonio Allen

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly driving someone to set fire to a house late last month.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Antonio Allen, 23, was arrested Thursday following an act of arson at a home on Davenport Drive on July 25.

The morning of Monday, July 25, crews initially responded to a house fire on Davenport Drive. Occupants of the home recalled hearing an explosion and the sound of glass breaking before the home was fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

Firefighters also discovered two vehicles outside the home had been struck by gunfire with shell casings scattered on the ground. Earlier that day, Baton Rouge police responded to a report of gunfire at the residence and found the vehicles had been shot up.

Allen's vehicle was reportedly seen both arriving at the home before the fire and fleeing the scene afterward. The next day, Allen admitted to investigators that he drove someone to the location to set the fire and drove them away after it was set.

Allen was located Thursday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated arson, aggravated criminal damage to property and fugitive from justice.