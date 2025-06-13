Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of 2024 armed robbery, home invasion, attempted burglary booked into EBR Parish Prison
BATON ROUGE — A man wanted on attempted burglary, armed robbery and home invasion charges from 2024 was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison earlier this week.
Braelin Whitfield was booked on two separate outstanding warrants Thursday: one for an attempted vehicle burglary in October and another for a home invasion and armed robbery in November.
On Oct. 20, 2024, Whitfield is accused of trying to break into multiple cars on Glen Oaks Drive. He was identified from surveillance footage and then arrested by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office the same night on two counts of attempted burglary.
On Nov. 24, Whitfield allegedly broke into an apartment on North Third Street before firing a gun while making demands of the home's occupant. The intruder stole the victim's car and later crashed into a fence on Chippewa Street.
He then ran, Baton Rouge Police said. DNA analysis from blood samples in the car identified Whitfield.
Seven months later, Whitfield was arrested as a fugitive by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies on armed robbery, theft of a firearm, home invasion, illegal use of weapons and attempted burglary charges.
Trending News
Police noted that Whitfield has previously been arrested for theft, domestic battery and burglary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Councilwoman hopes eighth annual Pedaling for Peace event brings community together against...
-
2une In Preview: Diocese of Baton Rouge hosting inaugural community baby shower...
-
2une In Preview: Donaldsonville celebrates Juneteenth with 30th annual music festival
-
Officers trying to identify jewelry thief who stole from mall kiosk
-
La. AG issues cease-and-desist to CVS over texting customers about pharmacy benefit...
Sports Video
-
New Orleans Saints announce they will return to California for part of...
-
LSU baseball prepares for the College World Series in Omaha
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU plays its last game in the old Alex Box...
-
Tiger fans cheer on LSU baseball as they head to Omaha for...
-
LSU football's TV kickoff windows have been announced for upcoming 2025 season