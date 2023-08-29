Man, 74, accused of exposing himself outside school where officer was speaking

Photo: WWL-TV

HOUMA - Police arrested a man who they say was caught exposing himself near a school playground.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near St. Francis De Sales School, WWL-TV reports. An officer with the Houma Police Department was speaking with a group of students at the school when he was notified about a man near the campus exposing himself.

As the officer approached the man, later identified as 74-year-old Johnell Westbrook, he saw the suspect's pants were down. Authorities said there were children on the playground while Westbrook was exposing himself.

Westbrook was taken to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was charged with obscenity and an outstanding warrant.