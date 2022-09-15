85°
Man, 20, found dead outside apartment off O'Neal Lane

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside an apartment early Thursday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 6:25 a.m. in the courtyard area of the apartment on Yorkfield Drive, just off O'Neal Lane. Deputies said the victim, 20-year-old Erion Franklin, was shot. 

No other details related to the killing were immediately available. 

