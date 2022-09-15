85°
Latest Weather Blog
Man, 20, found dead outside apartment off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside an apartment early Thursday morning.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 6:25 a.m. in the courtyard area of the apartment on Yorkfield Drive, just off O'Neal Lane. Deputies said the victim, 20-year-old Erion Franklin, was shot.
Trending News
No other details related to the killing were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Days after crash that killed family on I-110, police still looking for...
-
Victim fighting to get back stolen car after it ended up in...
-
Body found outside apartment off O'Neal Lane Thursday morning
-
Law to better regulate safety at rental properties passed through Metro Council
-
Bus driver accused of kidnapping student on his route, claimed he was...