Man, 2 children hurt after massive apartment fire off Sherwood Forest Boulevard overnight

BATON ROUGE - A man and two children were hurt when flames consumed an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard overnight.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to the two-alarm fire shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the Hidden Pointe Apartments on Wentling Avenue, just off S Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Video from the scene shows massive flames erupting from the roof and smoke billowing out of apartment windows.

Fire officials said everyone was evacuated from the apartments before the flames consumed the entire attic.

Two children were treated for smoke inhalation, and a man was treated for wounds he got while escaping the building, officials say.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigators said it might have started on the ground floor of one unit before reaching through to the attic and spreading outward to other units.

The Red Cross was called out to help at least 37 displaced residents.