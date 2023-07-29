Malfunctioning dryer sparks house fire on Hyacinth Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Two people are not sleeping at home Saturday night after a malfunctioning dryer sparked a house fire during the afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Hyacinth Avenue near Theron Drive shortly before 4 p.m. Firefighters said the damage was contained to the laundry room and kitchen.

Both residents were outside the home when fire crews arrived and there were no injuries. The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents.