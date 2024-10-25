Malfunctioning car likely served as catalyst for multiple brush fires north of Clinton, officials say

CLINTON — Multiple brush fires earlier this week just north of Clinton were caused by a malfunctioning car driving along LA 67, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry officials said Friday.

On Tuesday, about 10 to 15 fires were ablaze for about five miles on the west side of LA 67 going toward LA 432. While the fires were being contained by volunteer firefighters from across the parish and Amite County, Mississippi, LA 67 north was shut down for multiple hours.

In the immediate aftermath of the fires, officials said the fires were not arson.

Southeast region forestry enforcement agents and East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives identified located the suspected vehicle and its registered owner on Thursday. Investigators believe a mechanical failure created an ignition source for the fires, unbeknownst to the driver, agents said.

“The state is at a heightened risk of wildfires due to recent prolonged dry conditions, which cause vegetation to be highly flammable,” LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said, referencing a red flag warning that was put in place last week.

A burn ban was also put in place in East Feliciana Parish, where Clinton is the parish seat.