Malfunctioning AC caused haze inside mall Monday, leading to evacuation
BATON ROUGE - The Mall of Louisiana was evacuated for reports of a fire and then shortly re-opened Monday afternoon when no flames were found.
St. George firefighters responded to the mall, just off of Bluebonnet Boulevard, shortly before 4:30 p.m. due to a reported fire. Shoppers were evacuated because of a light haze, resembling smoke. By 5 p.m., the evacuation was canceled and the mall was re-opened.
Fire officials said the haze was caused by an air handler. One of the belts in the machinery began to fail, but there were never any flames.
