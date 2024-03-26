58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Malfunctioning AC caused haze inside mall Monday, leading to evacuation

16 hours 10 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, March 25 2024 Mar 25, 2024 March 25, 2024 4:43 PM March 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Mall of Louisiana was evacuated for reports of a fire and then shortly re-opened Monday afternoon when no flames were found. 

St. George firefighters responded to the mall, just off of Bluebonnet Boulevard, shortly before 4:30 p.m. due to a reported fire. Shoppers were evacuated because of a light haze, resembling smoke. By 5 p.m., the evacuation was canceled and the mall was re-opened. 

Trending News

Fire officials said the haze was caused by an air handler. One of the belts in the machinery began to fail, but there were never any flames. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days