Makeshift memorial set to honor 12-year-old Prairieville drowning victim

PRAIRIEVILLE - Residents of the Keystone subdivision in Ascension Parish honored the life of a 12-year-old boy who drowned on Monday night.

Friends, family and neighbors placed stuffed animals, flowers and signs all over the neighborhood in his honor.

The boy was swimming in a large pond and never resurfaced. Authorities found his body early yesterday morning.

A balloon release is planned for Sunday.