First responders searching for child who went into pond, never resurfaced
PRAIRIEVILLE - First responders in Ascension Parish are searching for a child who went into a pond Monday afternoon and never resurfaced.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a child went into the water in the Keystone Subdivision around 5:45 p.m.
First responders have been searching for the child since. No more information was immediately available.
