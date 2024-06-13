86°
Makeshift memorial set to honor 12-year-old Prairieville drowning victim
PRAIRIEVILLE - Residents of the Keystone subdivision in Ascension Parish honored the life of a 12-year-old boy who drowned on Monday night.
Friends, family and neighbors placed stuffed animals, flowers and signs all over the neighborhood in his honor.
The boy was swimming in a large pond and never resurfaced. Authorities found his body early yesterday morning.
A balloon release is planned for Sunday.
