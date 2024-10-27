FINAL: LSU drops first SEC game of season with a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - LSU falls to Texas A&M 38-23 in Kyle Field. The Tigers struggled on special teams and turned the ball over multiple times against the Aggies.

LSU took an early lead after a long drive from Tigers’ quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on their second possession. The Tigers worked their way into Aggies’ territory after a 87-yard drive that was highlighted by a 40-yard reception from running back Caden Durham, but LSU had to settle for a 23-yard field goal.

The LSU defense got in on the action the very next drive, as safety Sage Ryan forced a fumble and it was recovered by the Tigers. Just a few plays later, LSU capitalized with a 2-yard touchdown reception by tight end Mason Taylor to give the Tigers a 10-0 lead.

Near the end of the quarter, Aggies running back Le’Veon Moss found the end zone on a 7-yard rushing touchdown after a 75-yard drive to cut into LSU’s lead.

First drive of the second quarter for LSU, Nussmeier found wide receiver Kyren Lacy for two big gains. The first for 33 yards and the following for 21, but the Tigers couldn’t extend their lead as a 48-yard field goal attempt by place kicker Damian Ramos was wide left.

With just under five minutes left in the first half, Nussmeier connected with wide receiver Aaron Anderson who broke a tackle and turned on the jets for a 76-yard touchdown reception to put LSU ahead 17-7.

Similar to the drive at the beginning of the second quarter, the Tigers moved the ball into enemy territory with around two minutes remaining in the half, but Ramos was unable to connect on a 49-yard field goal attempt.

In the second half, Nussmeier tried to find Anderson on a 3rd down and short, but was picked off by the Aggies and returned to the LSU 8-yard line. Texas A&M backup quarterback Macell Reed found the end zone on an 8-yard rush the next play to make the score 17-14 Tigers.

LSU once again had trouble on special teams on their next possession as the snap was mishandled on a 46-yard field goal attempt and Ramos had to dive on the loose ball.

Texas A&M capitalized on the Tigers’ mistake as Reed rushed the ball for another 8-yard touchdown to take the lead 21-17.

Another Nussmeier interception set up the Texas A&M offense on LSU’s 26-yard line and near the beginning of the fourth quarter, Reed scored his third rushing touchdown of the night to extend the Aggie lead to 28-17.

The Tigers quickly moved down the field on a series of completions that was capped off by a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Nussmeier. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion, Texas A&M led 28-23 with nearly ten minutes remaining in regulation.

Once again it was the Marcel Reed show on the Aggies next drive, but this time with his arm. Reed connected with a receiver for a 54-yard reception and just a few plays later Moss scored another touchdown to put the Aggies up by 12.

On the following drive, Nussmeier threw his third interception of the second half and the Aggies took over once again on LSU’s side of the field.

Texas A&M made a field goal with just over three minutes left to make the score 38-23.