One dead, another transported after single vehicle crash in Livingston
LIVINGSTON - One person died and another person was transported after a single-vehicle crash on I-12 East, according to the Livingston Police Department.
Livingston police say the crash happened around 8:05 p.m. and one person succumbed to their injuries. Another was transported to the hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
Image credit to the Livingston Police Department.
