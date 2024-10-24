85°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
BATON ROUGE - Black smoke billowed from a car on fire near the intersection of Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane on Thursday.
The fire happened around 2:15 p.m. along Coursey right outside of the Save More Market and gas station.
Trending News
Emergency crews are headed to the scene. No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
-
'BRAVE Cave' fallout still happening, lawsuits stacking up
-
One person taken to hospital after being hit by car, officials say
-
Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking...
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7