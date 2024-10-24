85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane

2 hours 33 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, October 24 2024 Oct 24, 2024 October 24, 2024 2:23 PM October 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Black smoke billowed from a car on fire near the intersection of Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane on Thursday. 

The fire happened around 2:15 p.m. along Coursey right outside of the Save More Market and gas station. 

Trending News

Emergency crews are headed to the scene. No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days