Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 9: The underdogs are barking! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the World Series and the NBA!
Friday
College Football:
Louisville @ Boston College: Boston College +7.5
Boise State @ UNLV: UNLV +3.5
NHL:
Senators @ Golden Knights: u6.5 Total Goals
Islanders @ Devils: u6.5 Total Goals
Predators @ Blackhawks: Predators ML
Penguins @ Oilers: Oilers ML
World Series:
Yankees @ Dodgers: No Run First Inning
NBA:
76ers @ Raptors: 76ers -4.5
Pacers @ Knicks: Pacers +4.5
Pistons @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -10.5
Hornets @ Hawks: Hawks -5.5
Grizzlies @ Rockets: Grizzlies +3.5
Pelicans @ Trailblazers: Pelicans -5.5
Saturday
College Football:
Notre Dame @ Navy: Navy +13.5
Missouri @ Alabama: Missouri +17.5
BYU @ UCF: BYU +3.5
Florida State @ Miami: Miami -20.5
LSU @ Texas A&M: LSU ML
Michigan State @ Michigan: Michigan -4.5
World Series:
TBD
NHL:
Utah Hockey Club @ Kings: u6.5 Total Goals
Jets @ Flames: Jets ML
Blues @ Canadiens: u6.5 Total Goals
Capitals @ Lightning: Lightning ML
Ducks @ Rangers: Rangers -1.5
Blackhawks @ Stars: Stars -1.5
NBA:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Packers @ Jaguars: Packers -3.5
Ravens @ Browns: Ravens -8.5
Colts @ Texans: u45.5 Total Points
Jets @ Patriots: u41.5 Total Points
Bills @ Seahawks: Bills -3.0
Cowboys @ 49ers: u47.5 Total Points
NHL:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
