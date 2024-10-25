$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 9: The underdogs are barking! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the World Series and the NBA!

Friday

College Football:

Louisville @ Boston College: Boston College +7.5

Boise State @ UNLV: UNLV +3.5

NHL:

Senators @ Golden Knights: u6.5 Total Goals

Islanders @ Devils: u6.5 Total Goals

Predators @ Blackhawks: Predators ML

Penguins @ Oilers: Oilers ML

World Series:

Yankees @ Dodgers: No Run First Inning

NBA:

76ers @ Raptors: 76ers -4.5

Pacers @ Knicks: Pacers +4.5

Pistons @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -10.5

Hornets @ Hawks: Hawks -5.5

Grizzlies @ Rockets: Grizzlies +3.5

Pelicans @ Trailblazers: Pelicans -5.5

Saturday

College Football:

Notre Dame @ Navy: Navy +13.5

Missouri @ Alabama: Missouri +17.5

BYU @ UCF: BYU +3.5

Florida State @ Miami: Miami -20.5

LSU @ Texas A&M: LSU ML

Michigan State @ Michigan: Michigan -4.5

World Series:

TBD

NHL:

Utah Hockey Club @ Kings: u6.5 Total Goals

Jets @ Flames: Jets ML

Blues @ Canadiens: u6.5 Total Goals

Capitals @ Lightning: Lightning ML

Ducks @ Rangers: Rangers -1.5

Blackhawks @ Stars: Stars -1.5



NBA:

TBD

Sunday

NFL:

Packers @ Jaguars: Packers -3.5

Ravens @ Browns: Ravens -8.5

Colts @ Texans: u45.5 Total Points

Jets @ Patriots: u41.5 Total Points

Bills @ Seahawks: Bills -3.0

Cowboys @ 49ers: u47.5 Total Points

NHL:

TBD

NBA:

TBD