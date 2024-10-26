74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Houma Holiday Inn evacuated due to possible gas leak; source of odor removed

1 hour 48 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, October 26 2024 Oct 26, 2024 October 26, 2024 6:01 PM October 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit: Bayou Cane Fire Protection District

HOUMA - A Holiday Inn was evacuated due to a possible gas leak, according to the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District.

Fire officials say Hazmat personnel detected a chemical odor at the scene, and they investigated and ventilated the building before finding the source of the odor and removing it.

The building has since been deemed safe for occupants to return.

Image credit to Bayou Cane Fire Protection District.

