18-wheeler catches fire in Pointe Coupee Saturday evening

POINTE COUPEE - An 18-wheeler caught fire Saturday evening, according to Pointe Coupee Fire District 3.

Images showed the front of a tanker truck ablaze in a gravel lot. 

Pointe Coupee Fire District 5 and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office assisted with putting out the fire.

