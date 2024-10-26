University High football cruises past Parkview Baptist, improves to 4-0 in district play

BATON ROUGE - The University High football team handled Parkview Baptist in a district showdown Friday night, 42-7.

The Cubs jumped out to a 28-0 lead thanks to two touchdowns from senior wide receiver Zay Martin, and cruised to their sixth victory.

U-High is now 7-1 this season and 4-0 in District 6-3A play.

Parkview Baptist falls to 4-4 and 2-2 in District 6-3A.