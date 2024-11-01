71°
Arthritis Foundation hosts annual Bone Bash fundraiser Saturday

Saturday, October 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The annual fundraiser Bone Bash gala for the Arthritis Foundation was being held Saturday night.

The event, which was set to honor LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark, was held at the Renaissance Hotel at 6:30 p.m. The event's goal was to raise $70,000 for the foundation.

WBRZ's own Falon Brown is emceeing the event, which also featured a costume contest and a silent auction. 

"It allows us to kinda continue our mission of education on arthritis-related conditions which of course affects so many people, as well as outreach and patient support," Chad Hille, board chair of the Arthritis Foundation, said.

