Makers of Lysol: Don't ingest our products, they're not medicine

As the fight against novel coronavirus continues, some have resorted to extreme measures to keep themselves healthy, but the company that makes Lysol is warning the public that it would be a mistake to consume any of Lysol's cleaning products as they are not meant for medicinal use.

According to CNN, Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY), a British company, warned Friday that human consumption of disinfectant products is dangerous warned. It issued the statement following "recent speculation and social media activity."

"As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," the company said in a statement.

RB said products should only be "used as intended and in line with usage guidelines.

"We have a responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts," the company said.

On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report that highlighted an alarming 20% uptick in calls about poisonings with cleaners and disinfectants within the first three months of 2020 -- which is when coronavirus cleansing measures increased in homes and businesses across U.S. -- than from the same period a year earlier.

Among cleaners, bleaches accounted for the largest percentage increase in calls from 2019 to 2020.

The CDC recommends using soap and water or bleach to kill the virus.

Rubbing alcohol that's at least 70% alcohol will also kill it on surfaces; 60% for your hands.

While these cleaning products work well on surfaces, they are not designed for human consumption and should not be ingested.