Major outage along Airline Highway amid reports of downed power lines

2 hours 12 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, September 12 2023 Sep 12, 2023 September 12, 2023 3:50 PM September 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - More than a thousand Entergy customers lost power along Airline Highway Tuesday afternoon after a truck reportedly snagged powerlines along the highway.

The outage was first reported around 2:35 p.m. on Airline near the Pecue-Stumberg intersection, just south of Woman's Hospital. The highway is blocked while authorities address the situation. 

As of around 3:50 p.m., about 1,100 customers were without power. 

This is a developing story. 

