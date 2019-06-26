73°
Major interstate, highway closures due to icy conditions

1 year 5 months 5 days ago Friday, January 19 2018 Jan 19, 2018 January 19, 2018 6:10 AM January 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashley Fruge'

MAJOR HIGHWAYS - List of road closures due to icy conditions.

    West Feliciana & Pointe Coupee

    LA 10 is closed from US 61 in St Francisville to LA 10 Business in New Roads. This includes the Audubon Bridge

