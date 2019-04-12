76°
Latest Weather Blog
Major fire reported at Baton Rouge apartment building
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a large apartment fire in Baton Rouge Friday evening.
The blaze was first reported around 4:20 p.m. in a neighborhood off S. Choctaw Drive. The fire appears to be at an apartment building on La Annie Drive.
Video from the scene showed several units were seemingly destroyed by the flames.
There is currently no word on injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...