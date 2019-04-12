76°
Major fire reported at Baton Rouge apartment building

Friday, April 12 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a large apartment fire in Baton Rouge Friday evening.

The blaze was first reported around 4:20 p.m. in a neighborhood off S. Choctaw Drive. The fire appears to be at an apartment building on La Annie Drive.

Video from the scene showed several units were seemingly destroyed by the flames.

There is currently no word on injuries.

