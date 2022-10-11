Maintenance issues follow student from dorm to dorm

BATON ROUGE - One LSU student says she is tired of spending her time and energy making sure she's living in a safe place.

The full-time student who did not want to be identified says that she is concerned for her health and wants her university to do something about it.

"It's been one thing after another, we've just had a lot of issues," she said. "It's really exhausting wondering what's going to be broke today."

For the last three and a half years, this out-of-state student has been living at East Campus Apartments on LSU's campus. She and her roommates have been moved several times due to mold or air conditioning issues. Last week they were permanently moved to a new unit only to discover there were air conditioning issues in that unit as well.

This student fears that it's taking a toll on her mental health during a busy time while she's trying to finish her credit hours to graduate.

"I just want to see residents being cared for the same way as their football team," she said.

The disrepair of places like East Campus Apartments is not new, WBRZ investigated the issue of deferred maintenance in 2016. Then, maintenance projects were piling up into the $500-600 million range. In 2017, higher priority was placed on maintenance issues to reduce the problem.

LSU completed a Comprehensive and Strategic Master Plan to prioritize and address the deferred maintenance backlog on campus.

It will take decades with funding and prioritization to address the backlog that has been accumulating. Tuesday a roof was being replaced at East Campus Apartments, but it's still not fast enough for students living there now.

LSU says it responds as quickly as possible to reports of mold and mildew. Residential Life Staff schedules testing of that mold and assists the student, sometimes helping them move temporarily or permanently.