Mail drop-off boxes burglarized outside Baton Rouge post office

Thursday, September 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  Several mailboxes were recently broken into outside a post office in Mid City, officials said Thursday.

Photos taken Wednesday outside the USPS office on Government Street showed the blue drop-off boxes were wrapped in plastic to keep people from placing mail in the broken receptacles. A post office spokesperson said they're awaiting replacements for the broken locks.

Over the past year, the Baton Rouge area has been plagued by thieves targeting blue drop-off boxes across the Baton Rouge area as part of a check-washing scheme. Law enforcement made multiple arrests in those thefts, including some suspects accused of stealing a master key from a postal worker during a mugging. 

