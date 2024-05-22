Magic comes to Baton Rouge with CYT production of 'Mary Poppins'

BATON ROUGE — Some Disney magic is coming to Baton Rouge later this week with Christian Youth Theater's sold out performance of "Mary Poppins" at LSU's Shaver Theater.

The Broadway-caliber production will run for five matinee and primetime performances from May 23 to May 26.

“Anything can happen if you let it,” Tonja Rainey, Christian Youth Theater Baton Rouge artistic director, says. "The talent of this amazing cast, comprised of local youth is very impressive and we can’t wait to fly Mary and Bert over Baton Rouge."

Rainey and Breanne Arnold — the actress playing Mary Poppins — visited WBRZ during 2UNE IN and shared a bit of the magic and a behind-the-scenes look at how Arnold will bring Poppins to life, complete with a flight across the Shaver Theater stage.

"She's probably one of the most beautiful characters I've ever portrayed," Arnold said. "She cares so much about everyone and every single soul in the show. And that is what I live for; I love caring for people and making sure they feel seen and cared about."

More information is available at CYT's website.