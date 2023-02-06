Luxury vessel Titanic II to set sail in 2022

Photo: Blue Star Line

A replica of the famous ship the Titanic will sail in 2022.

ABC News reports the announcement about the Titanic II was first made in 2013, but work was suspended due to financial constraints. A release from Blue Star Lines says now that the financial issues have been addressed, building has recommenced.

"The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivalled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits," said Clive Palmer, chairman of Blue Star Line.

The company said the Titanic II will have the same interiors and cabin layout as the original ship. It will also have 21st-century technology as well as modern safety procedures.

The original Titanic made its maiden voyage on April 10, 1912. The vessel left Southampton, England and was headed to New York City with more than 2,200 people onboard. Four days into the trip, the ship struck an iceberg and sank.

The ship became the plot of many Hollywood films including the 1997 movie "Titanic" starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.