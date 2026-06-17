LSU worker scammed out of $28k after 'Apple' and 'FTC employees' said to mail the cash to California

BATON ROUGE — An LSU employee was targeted in a phone scam that led him to withdraw and ship nearly $29,000 in cash, according to campus police.

According to police, the employee received a call on June 4 from someone who identified herself as Jessica Brown from Apple Support. Brown told him there were fraudulent charges on his Apple account and that several accounts had been opened in his name.

The LSU employee then received another call from someone claiming to be Christine from the FTC Department. She gave him a four-digit code and told him to provide it to the next person, who would contact him from the FTC Department of Investigations.

A third caller, who identified himself as Andrew N. Ferguson, then reached the employee from the same phone number as "Christine" and claimed to be the FTC commissioner.

According to police, "Ferguson" told the employee he needed to go to his bank and withdraw cash, reassuring him the money would be returned once the investigation was complete.

The employee was told to take out $28,900 in cash, place it in envelopes and ship it in a birthday box to an address in Tustin, California, "so they could trace the money to see if they could find the people responsible."

The case is being investigated as a fraud.