Latest Weather Blog
LSU won't reveal starting pitcher for NCAA Tournament opener
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the LSU baseball team's NCAA Tournament opener against Arkansas-Little Rock, LSU coach Jay Johnson is not tipping his hand.
Coach Johnson did not say what pitcher would start for Friday's matchup with the Trojans in a press conference on Monday.
"It's three championship caliber teams (in the Baton Rouge Regional), so we'll look at that and decide what we're going to do," Johnson said. "Don't ask me for the rest of the week because we won't announce a starter for Friday."
When LSU hosted a regional in 2023 and played Tulane in the opening round, the Tigers started ace Paul Skenes. This season's Arkansas-Little Rock team and the 2023 Tulane team entered the NCAA Tournament with a record under .500.
Trending News
Friday's game between the Tigers and Trojans will begin at 2 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As summer starts, local groups announce free food programs for children
-
Glasgow Middle student competed in Scripps National Spelling Bee
-
Tickets and time running out to enter St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
-
Kennedy says COVID vaccines no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant...
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium