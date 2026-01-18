LSU women's basketball wins second straight top-15 game beating Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. - No. 6 LSU women's basketball defeated No. 13 Oklahoma Sunday afternoon to win back-to-back top-15 SEC games. The final score was 91-72.

LSU shot the ball 42.6% from field goal range, 44.4% from three-point range and 85.3% from the free throw line. The Tigers won the rebound battle 48-38.

The Tigers were led by Flau'jae Johnson who finished with 23 points, going 4-of-8 from the floor. Johnson also had 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and 1 steal.

Also, Tiger point guard Jada Richard had a career game scoring 21 points. She also had 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

LSU held Oklahoma to shooting 37% from the floor and forced 18 Sooner turnovers. The Tiger scoring 21 points off of those turnovers.

LSU improves to 17-2 on the season and 3-2 in SEC play. They will travel to Texas A&M for their next game on Thursday at 8 p.m.