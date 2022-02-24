LSU women's basketball wins 7th game in a row, beats Alabama on Senior Night

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team wins their 7th game in a row, beating Alabama 58-50 on Senior Night. The Tigers are now 15-0 holding opponents under 60 points.

LSU was led by Guard Khayla Pointer who almost had a triple-double with 23 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Alexis Morris went out with a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. She only played 1 minute and had 0 points.

The Tigers held Alabama to 34 percent shooting and forced 18 turnovers. LSU is currently in second place in the SEC with one more game remaining against #16 Tennessee on the road.

“They don’t get too high, they don’t get too low, and a lot of that is because they’re older,” said LSU Coach Kim Mulkey. “They’re mature, and they realize we got a tough one in Knoxville. Florida gets beat tonight so it’s you (LSU) and Tennessee down to who gets the two or the three seed in the SEC Tournament.”

Kim Mulkey's squad improves to 24-4, and 12-3 in SEC play. They will be looking to lock up the 2 seed in the conference tournament this weekend.