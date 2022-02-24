Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball wins 7th game in a row, beats Alabama on Senior Night
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team wins their 7th game in a row, beating Alabama 58-50 on Senior Night. The Tigers are now 15-0 holding opponents under 60 points.
LSU was led by Guard Khayla Pointer who almost had a triple-double with 23 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Alexis Morris went out with a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. She only played 1 minute and had 0 points.
The Tigers held Alabama to 34 percent shooting and forced 18 turnovers. LSU is currently in second place in the SEC with one more game remaining against #16 Tennessee on the road.
“They don’t get too high, they don’t get too low, and a lot of that is because they’re older,” said LSU Coach Kim Mulkey. “They’re mature, and they realize we got a tough one in Knoxville. Florida gets beat tonight so it’s you (LSU) and Tennessee down to who gets the two or the three seed in the SEC Tournament.”
Trending News
Kim Mulkey's squad improves to 24-4, and 12-3 in SEC play. They will be looking to lock up the 2 seed in the conference tournament this weekend.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
State employees could work four-day weeks with I-10 construction in 2024
-
Hospital bill sent to collections, resolved following call to 2 On Your...
-
Louisiana to see effects from crisis in Ukraine
-
Parents charged with 8-month-old's murder will remain jailed without bond
Sports Video
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart