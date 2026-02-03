67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball star Flaujae Johnson named one of the best shooting guards in the nation

3 hours 43 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, February 03 2026 Feb 3, 2026 February 03, 2026 12:11 PM February 03, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson was named one of the best shooting guards in the nation.

Johnson was named on the 2026 Meyers-Drysdale Award Midseason Top 10 list, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the WBCA, announced Tuesday.

Johnson, originally from Savannah, Georgia, has played at LSU for all four of her collegiate seasons under head coach Kim Mulkey.

She has averaged 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during her senior season. Through 23 games, Johnson is the Tigers' leading scorer, shooting 48.5% from the field, 43.4% from behind the arc and 75.5% from the charity stripe.

Fans are encouraged to participate in fan voting in both of the remaining rounds starting on Friday, Feb. 6, on hoophallawards.com. The fan vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In mid-March, the Mid-Season Top 10 list will be narrowed to five, and in late March, the five finalists will be presented to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days